Home
→
Product
→
Feedbank
Feedbank
Plugin to automate website feedback collection
Add plugin to your website and automate feedback collection. No login required. Just enter your email and I'll return a script with private key. When a visitor provides feedback, I'll send it to you via email.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Feedbank
About this launch
Feedbank
Plugin to automate website feedback collection
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Feedbank by
Feedbank
was hunted by
김동욱
in
Productivity
. Made by
김동욱
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Feedbank
is not rated yet. This is Feedbank's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#74
