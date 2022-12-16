Products
Home
→
Product
→
FeedbackSpot
FeedbackSpot
Integrate popup widgets to any of your websites
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A simple way to integrate popup widgets to any of your websites.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
FeedbackSpot
About this launch
FeedbackSpot
integrate popup widgets to any of your websites
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
FeedbackSpot by
FeedbackSpot
was hunted by
Aravind Kumar Vemula
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Aravind Kumar Vemula
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
FeedbackSpot
is not rated yet. This is FeedbackSpot's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#260
Report