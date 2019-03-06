Feedbacks is a quick and simple tool to capture user feedback effortlessly
with emojis.
- 3 easy steps to integrate 🤟
- Pricing less than even 🍔 🍟
- Simple analytics 📊
- 2828 emoji faces capturing the exact mood of your users. 👩🏻💻
Pulkit MadanMaker@pulkitim
👋 Hello ProductHunt, YES, YES; We are not promoting another Einstein👨🔬 like highly intelligent bot to solve all your life problems, it’s just another emoji feedback tool, with features that matter - - 3 easy steps to integrate 🤟 - No fuss 🤯 - Pricing less than even 🍔 🍟 - Simple analytics 📊📈 So, what makes us special in the crowd of similar tools? - Our customization with 2828 emoji faces capturing the exact mood of your users. 👩🏻💻 - Our focus on making collecting feedbacks as simple task as it could be 🎯 - Not messing up things.🛡️(Speciality of course!) Customize it as per your requirements (Not rocket science; we promise) and get rid of that silly dumb forms 😵 and capture customer emotions in emojis. 🤩
