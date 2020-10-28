FeedbackLink
Let happy customers tell the world, survey the rest.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Pieter
MakerLet customers do your growth hacking
Hi PH👋, meet FeedbackLink! A smart approach to customer feedback - happy customers share, Tweet and review on your online profiles (Trustpilot, G2 etc). Unhappy customer issues go directly to the business, and aren’t lost online. It's hard work to get happy customers, and we want to build a tool that helps businesses get those customers to tell the world/friends. We’ve been building for the last few months, and this is our first MVP launch!! Please share your thoughts! Hope you like it 😃 Happy to answer any questions from the community!
Share