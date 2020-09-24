discussion
Danny de Wit
MakerMaker
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Thank you for checking out FeedbackLabs.com, a tool that allows you to gather actionable insights from stakeholder feedback so you can improve your products, services, operations, and more! ❌ The problem Most feedback and online survey tools on the market are not designed for gathering feedback over longer periods of time and at the scale that growing online businesses need today. Most tools don’t have the features that allow teams to share and collaborate on feedback easily and across departments, as well as to monitor said feedback in real-time and take fast appropriate action. 💡 Our solution So... we made a tool that allows you to gather feedback over longer periods of time, instead of a one-time, ad hoc basis. That’s why we’ve implemented a channel structure that gives you a lot of flexibility in how you connect with your audiences or stakeholders. It allows you to organize your channels by department or project type, segment your stakeholders with tagging features, and schedule periodic invitations for feedback at intervals that work for you. You can collaborate with your team, assign team members to specific channels, monitor keywords and set alerts, track your performance over time, and watch for trends and opportunities for improvement — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg! FeedbackLabs is intended for all skill levels — no software download, HTML skills, or design needed — and it’s easy to set up and use (literally takes a few short minutes). What’s best of all, the number of uses it can have is unlimited. Get feedback on anything: product, purchases, events, conversion and churn rates, employee satisfaction, and more... 💲 Plans & Pricing We have pricing for businesses of all sizes to fit your team's needs. You can give FeedbackLabs a swirl with a free 14-day trial. If you like it, you can upgrade later. No No need to talk to sales. That’s all folks. If you have any questions or feedback (no pun intended), please comment here and feel free to shoot us a message on Twitter (@dannydewit) or (@startupzcom). Cheers, Danny
