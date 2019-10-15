Feedback Hero

Discussion
Aemal Sayer
Maker
I am managing a team of remote developers and it was hard to keep a track of screenshots on slack, so I came up with FeedbackHero idea where I could point, click and start chatting with my developers about a specific feature or bug. I just finished building the MVP but I am not sure if it is a problem that others are facing as well and it worths pursuing or not. I am looking for your feedback about FeedbackHero :D Please provide your genuine insights on whether you will use such a product and if so, what would be the really basic and highly crucial list of features? PS: The landing page and the app might have some bugs, my apologies for that, after all, it is an MVP, and if it didn't work, just refresh the page once. :D
