Hey hunters! 👋 We are four good friends from Vienna who have forever been meaning to build a product together. However, we never quite found the time next to our day jobs. One day we were chatting and set ourselves a challenge to try to build an entire product from scratch in one weekend. The we thought—if we're hacking for three days straight, why not livestream the whole thing?! 😱 That's how https://productweekend.live was born. We spent the past weekend building Feedback Fish from scratch live on air in front of thousands of people! So, why Feedback Fish? 🤔 We all individually have built products before, but realised it was kind of hard to get feedback from users. All existing solutions are heavyweight and do a lot more than we want them to (e.g. Intercom, Canny, etc). That's how Feedback Fish was born. It's an unobtrusive yet polished widget that fits into any website for users to drop ideas and issues into. You get an email for every suggestion, a dashboard to see all suggestions throughout history and pay us $10/month. That's it! We hope you enjoy Feedback Fish, try it out by dropping us some feedback on the landing page! (yes, that widget is connected to our account 😉) See you for the next product weekend ✌️
Simplest feedback widget on the market to use and implement by far ✨
