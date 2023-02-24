Products
Feedback Fiesta
Feedback Fiesta
Turn feedback into better products
Collect issues, ideas and compliments with a simple widget. Receive them as email. Dive deep with the dashboard.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
by
Feedback Fiesta
About this launch
Feedback Fiesta
Turn feedback into better products
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Feedback Fiesta by
Feedback Fiesta
was hunted by
Kristian
in
User Experience
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Kristian
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Feedback Fiesta
is not rated yet. This is Feedback Fiesta's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#79
