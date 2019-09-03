Feedback by Pixelic
Painless design feedback and version control.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
MakerPro
Christopher Chae
Hey PH! Chris from Pixelic here. Feedback by Pixelic is a simple but effective solution for any designers in need of making feedback loops faster and managing versions effortlessly. You can make feedback within three clicks! Sharing is so easy for anyone with a link! Guests can enter name and email to start giving feedback instantly. We’re launching design feedback and version control features as a standalone product to let designers use our product as we develop towards the full version of our product (Pixelic). A note - we don’t have a mobile view yet! So it’s best to view our site on a desktop. 🙏🙏We’d love to get your feedback and we’re happy to answer any questions!
Upvote (5)Share