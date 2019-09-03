Log InSign up
Feedback by Pixelic

Painless design feedback and version control.

Feedback by Pixelic lets you painlessly manage design feedback and organize files via simple version control.
Why I left the Fortune №1 Company to Start a StartupI'm Chris Chae, Co-founder of Pixelic. I recently left Walmart - a $514 billion company, the Fortune №1 company to pursue my dreams of starting a company. Walmart was great - I learned so many things on the job. It paid a good salary, I did good work, and life was good.
Christopher Chae
Christopher Chae
MakerPro
Hey PH! Chris from Pixelic here. Feedback by Pixelic is a simple but effective solution for any designers in need of making feedback loops faster and managing versions effortlessly. You can make feedback within three clicks! Sharing is so easy for anyone with a link! Guests can enter name and email to start giving feedback instantly. We’re launching design feedback and version control features as a standalone product to let designers use our product as we develop towards the full version of our product (Pixelic). A note - we don’t have a mobile view yet! So it’s best to view our site on a desktop. 🙏🙏We’d love to get your feedback and we’re happy to answer any questions!
김우석
김우석
Like it👍🏻
