Feed-A-Friend

Help feed people in need while supporting local business.

Feed-A-Friend is a platform that lets you help both the hungry and restaurants by donating credits to major food delivery services like DoorDash. Anyone can request credits and donors choose who gets their money!
Robert Lin
Robert Lin
Maker
Feedback welcomed!
