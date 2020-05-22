Home
→
Feed-A-Friend
Feed-A-Friend
Help feed people in need while supporting local business.
Charity and Giving
Tech
Feed-A-Friend is a platform that lets you help both the hungry and restaurants by donating credits to major food delivery services like DoorDash. Anyone can request credits and donors choose who gets their money!
Robert Lin
Feedback welcomed!
