Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Featurelly

Featurelly

Simplify your user feedback process

get it
Featurelly lets you create a feedback page customized for your app without writing any code to help you prioritize new features effectively. Users can add their feedback, upvote on existing ones, and get subscribed to the feature requests.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review1.0/5
Mukul Chaware
Maker
Thank you Kevin for hunting Featurelly. While working on side projects, many times I was having difficulties in prioritizing new features. Which features add value the most? Am I working on something which no one wants? Are there any new requests I am missing? Is my priority right in distributing my work time? Do you face any similar issues while working on your app? Last month, I was thinking about the above problem of collecting user feedbacks effectively for better planning and started building 'Featurelly' to solve it. I am super excited to launch it on PH today. Key Features: - Customize the feedback page theme to have a similar look and feel like your primary app without writing any code - Add labels to feedback to keep users updated with the progress (Backlog, In Progress, Released) - 'Notify Me' option for each feedback request - Slack Integration I hope 'Featurelly' adds some value to your workflow! I'd love to hear your thoughts/insights/feedback on it. Thanks!
UpvoteShare