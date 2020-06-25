Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Mukul Chaware
Maker
Thank you Kevin for hunting Featurelly. While working on side projects, many times I was having difficulties in prioritizing new features. Which features add value the most? Am I working on something which no one wants? Are there any new requests I am missing? Is my priority right in distributing my work time? Do you face any similar issues while working on your app? Last month, I was thinking about the above problem of collecting user feedbacks effectively for better planning and started building 'Featurelly' to solve it. I am super excited to launch it on PH today. Key Features: - Customize the feedback page theme to have a similar look and feel like your primary app without writing any code - Add labels to feedback to keep users updated with the progress (Backlog, In Progress, Released) - 'Notify Me' option for each feedback request - Slack Integration I hope 'Featurelly' adds some value to your workflow! I'd love to hear your thoughts/insights/feedback on it. Thanks!
UpvoteShare