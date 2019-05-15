Feather is a furniture subscription service that offers a flexible and sustainable alternative to ownership. Feather makes it easy for city dwellers to furnish their homes without spending a fortune or hurting the planet in the process.
Rent the Room: Is the Furniture Industry About to Be Disrupted?It was his 2016 move that did Jay Reno in. After a long day of hauling both his and his girlfriend's furniture into their new apartment, he just had one more piece: their jointly purchased couch, from Craigslist. They drove all the way to pick it up and dragged it into their building, only to realize it didn't fit up the stairs.
Furniture Subscription Startup Feather Announces Funding And ExpansionToday furniture subscription startup Feather announced their expansion into two new markets, Los Angeles and Orange County California after securing $12 million in funding. The Series A was led by Spark Capital and had participation from Kleiner Perkins, Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator, PJC, Fuel Capital and Scott Belsky, among others.
With $12 million more in the bag, the furniture subscription service Feather heads to Los AngelesFurniture subscription rental service, Feather, is heading to Los Angeles and Orange County, California with $12 million in new funding and "thousands" of customers in New York and San Francisco. Sourcing its furniture from West Elm, Feather has come up with a business model that it say...
Jay RenoMakerHiring@jayreno · Founder & CEO - Feather
Hey PH community! Over the past year at Feather, we’ve been listening, building, testing, and iterating, and are excited to introduce Feather 3.0: a new membership model focused on giving our members a flexible and sustainable alternative to ownership. I’ll jump right in. For $19/month, members get access to over 150 different furniture items at a low monthly price. Member benefits include free delivery and assembly within a week, and the flexibility to change pieces when your life changes by easily adding, swapping, buying or returning any of your items at any time. The first change is free, and $99/trip after that. Members pay roughly 50% of the items’ retail price in the first year, making it an affordable solution for those moving every 1-2 years. Not only is Feather beneficial for our members, but our model over time will solve a big problem facing the planet. Each year, 9.7m tons of disposable furniture or “fast furniture” is dumped into our landfills. Feather’s circular approach reduces the environmental impact that furniture waste has on our planet by keeping furniture in homes and out of landfills. We’re extremely proud of this, and are committed to creating a happier and healthier planet (it’s in our mission after all)! As always, we’d love feedback from the PH community - it's how we'll ensure we're building the right service for y'all! Poke around the site and let us know what you think. Thanks!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Congrats on the recent investment and the expansion @jayreno some exciting news it seems. Keep me in the loop if you ever decide to expand to Europe!
Jay RenoMakerHiring@jayreno · Founder & CEO - Feather
Thanks @aaronoleary — appreciate the kind words!
