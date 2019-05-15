Feather 3.0

Rent the Room: Is the Furniture Industry About to Be Disrupted?

It was his 2016 move that did Jay Reno in. After a long day of hauling both his and his girlfriend's furniture into their new apartment, he just had one more piece: their jointly purchased couch, from Craigslist. They drove all the way to pick it up and dragged it into their building, only to realize it didn't fit up the stairs.