Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Feast

Feast

Home cooking delivered straight to your door 👩‍🍳

Feast is a community marketplace allowing you to get homemade food delivered straight to your door from home cooks in your neighborhood.
Home kitchens are unused most of the day, and Feast provides an opportunity for home cooks looking to earn extra money.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Benjamin Doyle
Benjamin Doyle
Maker
Hey Everyone! Feast started after a conversation I had with an Uber driver who had two kids, couldn’t afford rent and was an amazing Italian home cook. We match hungry customers with home cooks looking to earn extra money. And unlike restaurants which have expensive overheads, home cooking offers more food variety at better prices. If you’re hungry, use the referral code PRODUCTHUNT when signing up to get 50% off your first order :)
Upvote (1)Share
Joao Paulo
Joao Paulo
This seems like a great idea! Good luck with it!
Upvote (1)Share