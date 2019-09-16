Discussion
Benjamin Doyle
Maker
Hey Everyone! Feast started after a conversation I had with an Uber driver who had two kids, couldn’t afford rent and was an amazing Italian home cook. We match hungry customers with home cooks looking to earn extra money. And unlike restaurants which have expensive overheads, home cooking offers more food variety at better prices. If you’re hungry, use the referral code PRODUCTHUNT when signing up to get 50% off your first order :)
Maker
@joao_paulo7 Thanks Joao!
