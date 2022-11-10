Products
Home
→
Product
→
fdbck.io
Ranked #18 for today
fdbck.io
Gather feedback from your users with one line of code.
50% for all plans
•
Free Options
Stats
Gather feedback from your users with one line of code. Feature requests, bug reports and browser data with a single script tag.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
by
fdbck.io
About this launch
fdbck.io
Gather feedback from your users with one line of code.
0
reviews
4
followers
fdbck.io by
fdbck.io
was hunted by
Olivér Reider
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Olivér Reider
and
Tamás Szabó
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
fdbck.io
fdbck.io is not rated yet. This is fdbck.io's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
5
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#144
