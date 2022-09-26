Products
Fdao
Fdao
Purchase fractions of blue chip NFTs with DAO members
On FDAO, you can buy fractionalized blue chip NFTs with other like-minded teammates. Give your DAO a chance to profit by staking, selling IP rights, or auctioning the NFT.
Launched in
Web3
,
DeFi
,
NFT
by
Fdao
About this launch
Fdao
Purchase fractions of blue chip NFTs with DAO members
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Fdao by
Fdao
was hunted by
Robert Bach
in
Web3
,
DeFi
,
NFT
. Made by
Robert Bach
,
Luk Huynh
,
Mỹ Nguyễn
,
Seik Luu
,
Quang Phan
,
Toan Tran
,
Duy Nguyen
and
Zon Chu
. Featured on September 26th, 2022.
Fdao
is not rated yet. This is Fdao's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#24
Report