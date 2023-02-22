Products
Home
Product
FBOMBS
FBOMBS
Dropping a new font bundle every month
Stats
These kinds of FBOMBs are affordably priced groups of fonts. The license is generous, the only thing you can't do is share the files. Test the fonts on the home page (technically, the only page of the site). They come in otf/ttf/woff2 formats.
Launched in
Typography
,
Developer Tools
,
Graphics & Design
by
FBOMBS
About this launch
FBOMBS
Dropping a new font bundle every month.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
FBOMBS by
FBOMBS
was hunted by
Tyler Finck
in
Typography
,
Developer Tools
,
Graphics & Design
. Made by
Tyler Finck
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
FBOMBS
is not rated yet. This is FBOMBS's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#179
