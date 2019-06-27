Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
FaxSalad 2.0
FaxSalad 2.0
Modern and secure online faxing
Web App
Email
+ 4
Faxing still plays a critical role in the day to day operations of many industries. With this in mind, FaxSalad was built as a modern approach to faxing, offering a secure, modern and flexible online fax service.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Reviews
Would you recommend FaxSalad 2.0 to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Rhys Hall
Maker
We previously launched a FaxSalad product. That product is now redundant and has been entirely replaced with this one.
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Aaron O'Leary
Whats new with this launch?
Upvote
Share
44 minutes ago
Send