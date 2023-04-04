Products
This is the latest launch from Booom.ai
See Booom.ai’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Fax! Fact-or-Fake
Fax! Fact-or-Fake
AI generated game by Booom.ai
Thanks for trying Booom.ai & giving us a great launch! To keep the fun going, we've created a new AI game called Fax - complete with real-time AI voice hosting. Enjoy playing with friends!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
by
Booom.ai
Tagline: Get SOC 2 compliant in weeks, not months
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Booom.ai
Multiplayer AI Generated Trivia
10
reviews
124
followers
Follow for updates
Fax! Fact-or-Fake by
Booom.ai
was hunted by
Tabish Ahmed
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Tabish Ahmed
,
Saad Bazaz
and
Asad Memon
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
Booom.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on February 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
12
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
