This is the latest launch from Booom.ai
See Booom.ai’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fax! Fact-or-Fake

Fax! Fact-or-Fake

AI generated game by Booom.ai

Thanks for trying Booom.ai & giving us a great launch! To keep the fun going, we've created a new AI game called Fax - complete with real-time AI voice hosting. Enjoy playing with friends!
Launched in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Games
Booom.ai
About this launch
Booom.aiMultiplayer AI Generated Trivia
10reviews
124
followers
Fax! Fact-or-Fake by
Booom.ai
was hunted by
Tabish Ahmed
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Games. Made by
Tabish Ahmed
,
Saad Bazaz
and
Asad Memon
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
Booom.ai
is rated 5/5 by 10 users. It first launched on February 9th, 2023.
