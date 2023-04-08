Products
Home
→
Product
→
Favicon Generator
Favicon Generator
Generate favicons & manifest file for your site/PWA
Generate Windows icon (.ico) and other favicons in right sizes for multiple browsers & platforms. In-browser conversion helps protect privacy & speeds up the process. Convert your logo or image to favicons in a snap.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Icons
,
Developer Tools
by
Favicon Generator
About this launch
Favicon Generator
Generate favicons & manifest file for your Site/PWA
0
reviews
7
followers
Favicon Generator by
Favicon Generator
was hunted by
Pragadeesh Natarajan
in
User Experience
,
Icons
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Pragadeesh Natarajan
. Featured on April 8th, 2023.
Favicon Generator
is not rated yet. This is Favicon Generator's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#311
