Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Favicon Generator
Favicon Generator

Favicon Generator

Generate favicons & manifest file for your site/PWA

Free
Embed
Generate Windows icon (.ico) and other favicons in right sizes for multiple browsers & platforms. In-browser conversion helps protect privacy & speeds up the process. Convert your logo or image to favicons in a snap.
Launched in User Experience, Icons, Developer Tools by
Favicon Generator
Tagline: Get SOC 2 compliant in weeks, not months
Ad
Get SOC 2 compliant in weeks, not months
About this launch
Favicon Generator
Favicon GeneratorGenerate favicons & manifest file for your Site/PWA
0
reviews
7
followers
Favicon Generator by
Favicon Generator
was hunted by
Pragadeesh Natarajan
in User Experience, Icons, Developer Tools. Made by
Pragadeesh Natarajan
. Featured on April 8th, 2023.
Favicon Generator
is not rated yet. This is Favicon Generator's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#311