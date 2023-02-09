Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → FavBox
FavBox

FavBox

Clear and modern tool for your browser bookmarks

Free
Embed
Browser bookmarks with preview, advanced search, and tags.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Developer Tools +1 by
About this launch
FavBoxFavBox - a clear and modern tool for your browser bookmarks.
0
reviews
5
followers
FavBox by
was hunted by
Dmitry Magalyas
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Dmitry Magalyas
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is FavBox's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#198