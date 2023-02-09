Products
Home
→
Product
→
FavBox
FavBox
Clear and modern tool for your browser bookmarks
Free
Browser bookmarks with preview, advanced search, and tags.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
FavBox
About this launch
FavBox
FavBox - a clear and modern tool for your browser bookmarks.
FavBox by
FavBox
was hunted by
Dmitry Magalyas
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Dmitry Magalyas
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
FavBox
is not rated yet. This is FavBox's first launch.
