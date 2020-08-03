Discussion
Jake Harding
Maker
Hi everyone! This is a quick utility I built to help me organize my bookmark bar on Chrome. I like to keep my bookmark bar condensed by removing the titles. Sometimes I get lost looking for something cause it's all squished together. That sort of defeats the point of the bookmark bar so I wanted to add some "divider" favicons to split things up. I could have just created a single page with the favicon I wanted, but I had some time while watching bad UFO documentaries and wanted to try to build something more flexible. Here's how it works: 1) The user uploads an image to Favbar 2) Favbar downscales the image until the base64 encoding is small enough to fit within a URL 3) Favbar navigates the user to a page that reads in the downscaled image from the URL and dynamically sets the favicon and touch icon metatags All this happens in the browser btw and nothing gets sent to a server. I had a self-imposed constraint that this must cost $0 to host. If you're like me and want add some semblance of organization to your bookmark bar, here's a transparent favicon you can use: https://favbar.co/~/iVBORw0KGgoA... That's it, that's the whole product. Oh I should also mention it works with touch icons, so you can do powerful things like this: https://twitter.com/JakeHarding/...
