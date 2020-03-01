  1. Home
Faux Code Generator

Turn real code into faux code

#4 Product of the DayToday
Designers and illustrators sometimes create abstracted imitations of code for their technical illustrations and designs. This tool enables easy creation of editable SVGs from real code and syntax highlights.
Use a random, or provide your own, Github Gist.
