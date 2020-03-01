Deals
Faux Code Generator
Faux Code Generator
Turn real code into faux code
Design Tools
User Experience
+ 1
#4 Product of the Day
Today
Designers and illustrators sometimes create abstracted imitations of code for their technical illustrations and designs. This tool enables easy creation of editable SVGs from real code and syntax highlights.
Use a random, or provide your own, Github Gist.
