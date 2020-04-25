Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Tengku Hafidz
Maker
Helo everyone! This is my first time launching on Product Hunt! 🎉🎉🎉 So excited to share this simple platform we made, especially during the blessed month of Ramadhan. FatihaTV is a platform that organises beneficial playlists from reputable Islamic Youtube channels so that we can consume them without other distractions. This platform was created because my wife and me wanted to occupy our time with more beneficial content, rather than entertainment. So we created this distraction-free platform in hopes that it can help all of us stay focused in consuming as much beneficial content as possible! Please share this around to those whom you feel can benefit from this to maximise the goodness~ "Whoever guides someone to goodness will have a reward like one who did it.” (Hadith, Sahih Muslim) Have a blessed Ramadan all! Ramdan kareem~
Upvote (13)Share
Maker
Excited for this during Ramadan! <3 Loving the playlist. Beneficial knowledge
Upvote (8)Share
@fajarsiddiq @tengku_hafidz1 congrats!
Upvote (1)Share
@fajarsiddiq Congrats on the launch.
UpvoteShare
An amazing gift for Ramadan😍 Thanks to makers and content creators.
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
@musharofchy Thank you! Hope it benefits~ Ramadana kareem!
Upvote (2)Share
Fantastic, relevant Islamic Media aggregator. Brings ease to access and search. JZKK
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@nailul_hafiz Thank you! glad you like the product
Upvote (1)Share
Can't wait to expose my children to the no distraction section for kids! 💖
Upvote (3)Share