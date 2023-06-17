Products
This is the latest launch from minima | market
Faticons Yoga Pack

Impressive customizable low-poly 3D icons for your project

Yoga 3d icons pack for your next project which you can easily customize with Figma. - 20 unique icons - Hi-res images (4k) - Compatible with Figma - Blender source file - Everything is clear, grouped, and easy to use - Instructions included
Launched in
Design Tools
Icons
3D Modeling
 by
minima | market
From feature launch to customer satisfaction
About this launch
minima | market
11reviews
7
followers
Faticons Yoga Pack by
minima | market
was hunted by
Taras Melnychuk
in Design Tools, Icons, 3D Modeling. Made by
Taras Melnychuk
and
Katia Pavliv
. Featured on June 18th, 2023.
minima | market
is rated 5/5 by 10 users. It first launched on February 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-