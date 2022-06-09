Products
Father's Day Pop Up Shop
Ranked #10 for today
Father's Day Pop Up Shop
One store, 20 brands, this year's best Father's Day gifts
Free
Using Canal, Ashton Kutcher and the Sound Ventures team curated their favorite Father’s Day gifts. Through Canal’s curated brand network, the Father’s Day Pop Up spun up with 100 products across 20+ brands, without needing to hold any inventory.
Parenting
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
Father's Day Pop Up Shop
About this launch
Father's Day Pop Up Shop by
Father's Day Pop Up Shop
Nick Abouzeid
Parenting
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
Maaria Bajwa
,
ashton kutcher
,
Bennett Carroccio
,
Liam Kinney
,
Clay Schubiner
,
Sabena Suri
Nina Vir
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Father's Day Pop Up Shop
is not rated yet. This is Father's Day Pop Up Shop's first launch.
