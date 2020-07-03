Discussion
Stefan Neculai
Maker
Hello 👋, I built Fat2Lose because I got tired of long weight loss articles. Thus, I made a collection of actionable no-bullshit tips to help people lose weight. They are all based on my personal experience, studies, books, and shared experiences of other people. They helped me to lose over 20kg. In the process, I learned that losing weight is a simple process that requires just 2 things: motivation and knowledge. I'm sure this website will give you enough knowledge for losing the extra pounds. With knowledge comes excitement and that usually turns into motivation. Best of luck in your weight loss journey! I hope you like it! 🙌
