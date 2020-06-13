Fastwatermark
Fastest way to watermark multiple images for photographers.
Aphichat Panjamanee
Maker
Hi, My name is Aphichat and i'm the co-founder of Fastwatermark. I am a fulltime web-developer based in The Netherlands. We have launched a productivity product for professional Photographers. Fastwatermark is a web based application that let you add your logo on multiple images at once. The uniqueness is that it let you position and resize your logo in one session and export to zip with one click. As adding watermark on Adobe Photoshop you need to open and save the files one by one. That's a lot of work when you have 20+ photos to work on. Or you can batch with the traditional way using Adobe Lightroom when you are limited to position your logo at one position for all images that you loaded up. We have a forever-free plan that let you add unlimited images and export up to 2 zip files per month. A paid plan (which is 50% off until next month) you can export unlimited of time. We are a small startup based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
