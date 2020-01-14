Deals
FastReply
FastReply
Lightweight template system for your emails
Chrome Extensions
Email
Reply to emails quickly with FastReply! It's lightning-fast.
This is a 5 KB browser extension that will save you countless hours of email writing.
joseph
Maker
More about this extension:
https://afewthingz.com/fastreply...
