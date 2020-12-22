discussion
Yannick Lung
Maker
Co-Founder & Designer @Waterlytics
Good morning everyone, I'm Yannick the designer behind Fastival! Fastival, our fun new highly customizable interval fasting app is now available in the App Store! Why another interval fasting app you ask? The answer is simple: a while ago we started interval fasting ourselves and were not at all satisfied with the current range of apps. Why Fastival? Simplicity Fastival is designed to be easy to get started with. There is no onboarding and no collection of user data. Instead, you can choose how you want to fast and get started right away. Customizability Fastival is built on being completely flexible for any fasting lifestyle, whether you’re a newbie or a master. The entire look and feel of Fastival is customizable to your preferences. Dark Mode Fastival is available in a light and a dark mode. You decide which style you prefer. Fastival Widget To have a quick overview of your fasting progress, Fastival offers a widget that you can add to your homescreen. No Subscription If you like Fastival, you can support us with a one-time payment to basically unlock all of our premium offerings like custom fasting or full app customization. Feel free to reach out with any questions! ☺️
