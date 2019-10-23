Discussion
Hello, I’m Daigo - maker of FastEver 3 from Sapporo, Japan. 🐘We love Evernote, but... Evernote is the full-featured note app/service. It can browse, search, organize notes and of course it can create notes, but Evernote is not specialized note-taking. 🚀We need speed Sometimes, we need speed to jot down ideas to avoid forgetting. That’s why I made FastEver. FastEver goes to the entry screen right after launching, it's perfect for jotting down ideas and memos. 💫Classic but modern app I originally made FastEver 1.0 back in 2010, and today I launched FastEver 3, the third major version. FastEver 3 has been completely redesigned for iOS 13 and made with latest iOS technologies. 🖋Features • Notebook and tags • Checkbox • Timestamp • Evernote reminder • Geolocation tagging • Insert Images • Insert Place Information • Character and word count • Preview Saved Notes • Swipe to move cursor
