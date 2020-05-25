Fastest Fingers

FF challenges people to type fast. You can challenge and invite your friends to a match and play with them. The game is an arena where there's a chatbot that moderates game. The chatbot will generate random words and the first to type it scores a point. After 15 rounds of words, the winner gets selected.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Olamilekan Ib
Maker
A couple of friends and I used to play this game manually on WhatsApp some years ago and it felt nice to build and automate the moderation! :)
UpvoteShare