Ayoub Moustaid
MakerCEO, Founder at Fastdok
Hey hunters 👋 Ayoub from Fastdok here. Excited to be launching here today! Fastdok helps people create ready-to-use and proven working documents, like quotes, invoices, business canvas, prescriptions, certificates, and more documents for multiple sectors. Fastdok offers an all-in-one document generator with a process that makes it much easier and faster to get ready documents in a few minutes. You need just to pick your document template, and answer a few focused questions, no more than that! We offer credit-based pricing, 5 credits are offered on sign up and you can still use the free version to get limited documents without consuming credits. Feel free to drop any questions or feedback in the comments. We're all really excited to be sharing with the community!
Greetings from the "SaaS Founders and Execs" Facebook Group -- Good luck with your launch today. Jim
Looks great! Congrats on the launch :)