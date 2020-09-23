discussion
Akash Jain
Maker
Hello everyone! We are super excited to share Fasta with you all. Fasta is a simple, beautiful, and customizable fasting tracker app. Some features of the app are: • Customize fasting timer with 3 different shapes and 50+ beautiful color themes • 15+ different fasting plans to choose from • Create custom fasting plans • Track your progress with Insights • 100% private, all the data is stored in the iCloud account • Understand what's happening inside your body while fasting • Dark Mode support • Apple Watch support • Siri Shortcuts support • Apple Health app integration helps keep your weight data in sync • View your progress with widgets We would love to get your feedback! :)
Any chance of an Android app ?
