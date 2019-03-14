Log InSign up
Fast Playback for Facebook Videos

Control Facebook videos playback speed on Android

If you're tired of watching Facebook videos in normal speed, use Fast Playback to control the playback speed - Because ain't nobody got time for that.
Guy GrivMaker@guygriv
Hi all! I like watching videos with faster playback speed. Facebook for Android doesn't have controls for changing it, so I made an app that does.
