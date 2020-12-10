discussion
Vincenzo Di Cosmo
MakerDesigner
Hi everyone 🙌 I'm Vins, founder of Fast Flow Kit. When I started building this kit, I didn't have in mind to create a framework, but more a personal class library to use in the various projects I do. I love Webflow but using it a lot, I always found myself at some point with lots of classes, which overwrite other classes, with strange names (very strange names) that didn't tell me anything (like in the video in short 🙄). Talking to other users, I found that I'm not the only one, so I decided to design everything well, creating the various templates and all the classes (inspired by Tailwindcss) and adapting them to Webflow. The hardest thing (which I will continue to do with the updates) was to apply each class I created to an element inside the template tables. This way, I'm free to do all the clean ups without losing the framework classes. What's in the kit: - more than 600 classes ready to use - 2 navigable templates to manage your classes and components visually - more than 10 pages of classes - 3 Google Sheets to keep track of everything and speed up your processes - a page of examples to test the CSU2 method - a guide with tips and tricks to better organize your project - Free updates I am very happy that I created FFK. I use it often and on some smaller projects I use it even partially, using only the utility classes. I hope it will be useful for Weflow users (beginners and experts) 🤟 As a thank you to the Product Hunt community, with the "producthunt" discount code you will have a 50% discount for the next 7 days 👊 Please, reach out with questions and thoughts. Your feedback is highly appreciated!
