Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Fast Diary

Fast Diary

Fast way to reflect your day

You can't think of something to write for your diary? You don't have time? Well, now you can use Fast Diary to write your diary page for the day in less than 5 minutes! We ask you 5 questions and you can still add your notes and a photo for the day!
Ally.io
Promoted
OKR goal-planning and execution management software
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mert Yerekapan
Maker
Flutter Developer
Hey everyone, since the time I knew myself I always wanted to write a diary but I always procrastinated it because I couldn’t DECIDE what to write or it was always too much work. So I decided to launch a mobile application, which will ask you to answer five questions every day. Oh and also you can keep additional notes, add a photo and rate your day out of 10. You will be able to see your “Life Score” which is calculated by the score of each page. It is a pretty straightforward app without ‘overkill functionality’ like we missed apps to be. I hope you will also find it useful and it will be easier for you to reflect on your day.
Upvote
Share
Yash YadavSoftware Engineer, driven by curiosity
Awesome! Can't wait to write "another day wasted over procrastination" every single night. xD Personally, I think it'd also be a good idea to give out AI based summary of lets say last year or last 2 years. Like how Facebook makes a memories video or something.
Upvote
Share