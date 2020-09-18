Fast Diary

discussion
Mert Yerekapan
MakerFlutter Developer
Hey everyone, since the time I knew myself I always wanted to write a diary but I always procrastinated it because I couldn’t DECIDE what to write or it was always too much work. So I decided to launch a mobile application, which will ask you to answer five questions every day. Oh and also you can keep additional notes, add a photo and rate your day out of 10. You will be able to see your “Life Score” which is calculated by the score of each page. It is a pretty straightforward app without ‘overkill functionality’ like we missed apps to be. I hope you will also find it useful and it will be easier for you to reflect on your day.
Awesome! Can't wait to write "another day wasted over procrastination" every single night. xD Personally, I think it'd also be a good idea to give out AI based summary of lets say last year or last 2 years. Like how Facebook makes a memories video or something.
