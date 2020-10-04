discussion
Milber Ferreira
Maker
Co-founder of Fluently.
Hi ProductHunt 👋 With so many frontend technologies available nowadays, sometimes it can be overwhelming to choose the right stack of tools, especially if you want to move fast from ideating into prototyping. Sometimes you would like to just get started with that product idea, landing page, or that web app you have in mind, but don't know which framework to choose. Or you simply don't want to commit to a library or framework in such an early stage. However, setting up automated builds, CSS pre, and post processors, code minification, JavaScript compilation, and all the scaffolding needed may become too challenging or too time-consuming for you to give it a try. Let alone architecting automated deployments. Let me introduce you to Fast, a minimalistic, modern, and super powerful open-source boilerplate for your frontend projects. Going from developing to building and deploying a production-ready web app is now just a few scripts away. Let me know your thoughts, and please feel free to contribute and share it. Thank you!
