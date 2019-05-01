Fast is the easiest way to securely login.
The Fast button can be easily added to any website for secure one-click login for all users.
Fast supports 100% of users, authenticating through email, and doesn’t require users to have a Fast account.
Login, Fast!
It’s so easy to install and allows our customers to log in and out seamlessly. Such a great UX.
have not seen anything like it that works so smooth.
Anything to remove steps for a new client is a step in the right direction.SHANEAL S has used this product for one month.
Ben Thompson@ben_thompson1935 · Co-Founder IncoDocs.com
Easy login is always an issue, this is a great product. Failed logins are costing businesses alot more than they realize, great work!
Paul Chan@p_a_chan · Founder and CEO
This is a very big idea that can remove a real pain point for both consumers and brands. I don’t want to give all my data to Google and Facebook. Seems like a slick experience, hope lots of sites adopt this.
Romero Mckay@helloromero · I'm a web developer from LONDON ❤
This looks dope!
dommMaker@domm · Technical Founder & CEO
Try out logging in with the Fast Button, it's like magic: Login first at https://fast.co Then try our one click login one any of Fast powered site, such as https://24hundred.net/account/login Got your own website? Put the Fast button on your site in 2 lines of code, and make it easy to login! - https://fast.co/developer/docs
