Home
→
Product
→
Fasih
Ranked #14 for today
Fasih
Helping Deaf Friends in preparation for a job interview
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Fasih in helping Deaf and Hard of Hearing Friends (Hard of Hearing) to prepare for job interviews by practicing preparing answers, answering questions, and simulating job interviews.
Launched in
Tech
,
Social Impact
,
Career
by
Fasih
About this launch
Fasih by
Fasih
was hunted by
Indra Kusuma
in
Tech
,
Social Impact
,
Career
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Fasih
is not rated yet. This is Fasih's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#43
Report