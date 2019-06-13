Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Nice design, easy to use
It fits my needs for now
I like the frog :)Arnaud Drain has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Maker
Théo Créach
Hey Product Hunters! 😺😺😺 I'm Théo, Thanks for checking out FASHION FROG ! 🥳🐸🎩 Fashion Frog is my second side project of the year. (Go check More Than Six Packs if you want to see the first one... 😉) The goal of Fashion Frog is to give you the weather and an outfit that would work for you today. The app is designed for Men & Women, you can set Days, Language, Unit, Theme,... And it's fully FREE ! 🌈🌧☂👒 I am obviously open to feedback so please if you have any thoughts share them below! Enjoy 🚀 FYI, I was inspired by an amazing illustration base go check it : Humaaans My product hunt profile : @crcht
UpvoteShare