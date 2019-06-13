Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Fashion Frog

Fashion Frog

Get a suitable outfit to wear today, depending on weather.

🎩🐸 Tremendous days deserve nice outfits.
-
App that gives you the weather and an outfit that would work for you today.
-
It's fully Free and designed for Men & Women!
-
Try it now! 🌈🌧☂👒
Reviews
Salmon KP
Arnaud Drain
 
Helpful
  • Arnaud Drain
    Arnaud Drain
    Pros: 

    Nice design, easy to use

    Cons: 

    It fits my needs for now

    I like the frog :)

    Arnaud Drain has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Théo Créach
Théo Créach
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 😺😺😺 I'm Théo, Thanks for checking out FASHION FROG ! 🥳🐸🎩 Fashion Frog is my second side project of the year. (Go check More Than Six Packs if you want to see the first one... 😉) The goal of Fashion Frog is to give you the weather and an outfit that would work for you today. The app is designed for Men & Women, you can set Days, Language, Unit, Theme,... And it's fully FREE ! 🌈🌧☂👒 I am obviously open to feedback so please if you have any thoughts share them below! Enjoy 🚀 FYI, I was inspired by an amazing illustration base go check it : Humaaans My product hunt profile : @crcht
UpvoteShare