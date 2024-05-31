Launches
Farspeak
Farspeak
Build smart apps in minutes (beta)
Farspeak is an API that simplifies creating RAG apps. By leveraging vector databases and LLMs, Farspeak lets developers build powerful, AI-driven apps quickly, processing structured/unstructured data via CRUD operations.
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Farspeak
Render
Farspeak
Build smart apps in minutes (beta)
Farspeak by
Farspeak
was hunted by
Marko
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marko
and
Michael Bucko
Featured on June 1st, 2024.
Farspeak
is not rated yet. This is Farspeak's first launch.
