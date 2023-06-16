Products
  Farmorama

Farmorama

Making daily practice fun

The app is designed to make practice more engaging and enjoyable and to help students stay motivated to continue practicing over time.
Launched in
Android
Music
Education
 by
Farmorama
Blackray
Blackray
Farmorama - Making Daily Practice Fun
Farmorama by
Farmorama
was hunted by
Lars Bjerndell
in Android, Music, Education. Made by
Lars Bjerndell
. Featured on June 17th, 2023.
Farmorama
is not rated yet. This is Farmorama's first launch.
