Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Farmorama
Farmorama
Making daily practice fun
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The app is designed to make practice more engaging and enjoyable and to help students stay motivated to continue practicing over time.
Launched in
Android
Music
Education
by
Farmorama
Blackray
Ad
The PM Supertools You Always Wanted
About this launch
Farmorama
Making Daily Practice Fun
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Farmorama by
Farmorama
was hunted by
Lars Bjerndell
in
Android
,
Music
,
Education
. Made by
Lars Bjerndell
. Featured on June 17th, 2023.
Farmorama
is not rated yet. This is Farmorama's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report