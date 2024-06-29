Launches
  3. FarHouse
Audio Spaces for Farcaster

Free
Clubhouse for Farcaster communities. Build your digital networks, talk with like minded people and put your ideas in centerstage by hosting or joining FarHouses on the go.
Launched in
Android
Audio
Social Networking
 +1 by
About this launch
FarHouse by
was hunted by
Mohit Madan
in Android, Audio, Social Networking. Made by
Ayush Ranjan
. Featured on June 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is FarHouse's first launch.
