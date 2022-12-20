Products
Ranked #7 for today
FareAlerts
Discover mistake fares airlines don't want you to see.
Unlike many others, FareAlerts DON’T promote any shady travel agents charge you hidden costs. We let you know the AVERAGE cost of your desired flight, then notify you - of the BEST deal.
Launched in
Travel
,
Tech
by
FareAlerts
About this launch
FareAlerts
Discover mistake fares airlines don't want you to see.
FareAlerts by
FareAlerts
was hunted by
Usama Noman
in
Travel
,
Tech
. Made by
Usama Noman
and
Abdul Qadir
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
FareAlerts
is not rated yet. This is FareAlerts's first launch.
Upvotes
49
Comments
1
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#98
Report