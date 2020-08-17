Discussion
Matt Alcock
Maker
Hi PH Community! 👋 We’re excited to introduce you to Faraday, a platform designed to help brands and businesses boost conversion with post-click interactive flows. The horrible truth is 96% of your ad spend is going to waste – why is this happening? The conversion process doesn’t end when a user has clicked on your advertising, in fact, it's only the beginning. To solve that problem, we created Faraday. Our no-code tool enables conversion-driven brands to design and publish interactive flows without the need for code. Optimizing your post-click experience to be mobile-first and interactive can create more effective growth and therefore maximize your ROI. These flows are particularly powerful for qualified lead gen, product recommendations, brand engagement, concept testing, and getting deeper insights into your customers. We're so happy to launch today and any feedback you have for us is much appreciated. We have lots of exciting features and training content planned. Things like exciting widgets, analytics, and integrations - we hope you can come along for the ride! Sign-up free today at https://getfaraday.com Experience the PH walkthrough flow for yourself and see what others have been up to: 🐱 https://fara.fun/producthunt 🐱 https://fara.fun/badnorwegian https://fara.fun/tyme-feedback https://fara.fun/nixandkix https://fara.fun/dash-drinks-1 https://fara.fun/littlecooksco Become a flow building master with our Youtube series - https://bit.ly/3iE4VTZ Meet the team in our open drop-in: 4:00-4:30p.m UST - https://meet.google.com/yiz-mrcu... Thanks! Matt Founder
that's a nice way to qualify leads
Maker
@valeryfenskaya Thanks and yes its really fun to build interactive qualified lead forms that don't feel like work for the customer
This is awesome! 😍
Maker
@cristiano_santos_pinto Thanks Chris!
Clever
A great tool to increase engagement, used it for market research experiences and worked a treat. 🙌