Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FAQPopup
FAQPopup
Maximize conversion rates with proactive FAQs
Visit
Upvote 18
40% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your website's FAQ page at the bottom is a goldmine of information for your visitors. However 80% of visitors will lose interest before they even reach it. Answer their questions proactively to turn visitors into customers.
Launched in
User Experience
Customer Communication
Marketing
by
FAQPopup
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
FAQPopup
Maximize conversion rates with proactive FAQs
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
FAQPopup by
FAQPopup
was hunted by
David Karolyi
in
User Experience
,
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
. Made by
David Karolyi
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
FAQPopup
is not rated yet. This is FAQPopup's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report