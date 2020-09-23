discussion
Almar Klein
MakerIndie software engineer
Hi! This tool is a side-project that got a bit out of hand (as side-projects tend to do). It started when I added a FAQ section to another product, and got interested in the versatile use of FAQs to communicate with users. I looked at solutions that host a FAQ for me, but that's such a waste for SEO! So I decided to write my FAQ in markdown (which converts to static HTML) and added JavaScript to convert it to a proper FAQ with search and collapsible answers. Then I figured that this JavaScript could be applied anywhere, so I wrapped it up into a library, made it configurable, etc. ... and here we are ✨ It's dual licensed under GLPv3 and a commercial license. Commercial licenses can be purchased with 33% off by using the "producthunt" coupon code. Thanks for checking this out, I hope you find it useful! 🙏 - Almar
