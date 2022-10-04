Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fantazy

Fantazy

Fantasy gaming on blockchain

Payment Required
Embed
Fantazy Cricket on the Blockchain! 🏏Play Fantazy, Earn Crypto, Win Bigger! 🏆 Get free Matic by signing up, testnet coming soon.
Launched in Games, Web3, Blockchain by
Fantazy
About this launch
FantazyFantasy Gaming on Blockchain
8reviews
6
followers
Fantazy by
Fantazy
was hunted by
Naveen Saraswat
in Games, Web3, Blockchain. Made by
Naveen Saraswat
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Fantazy
is rated 5/5 by 8 users. This is Fantazy's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#77