Hello there, Product Hunt! It's Fantasy Invest team. We are super excited to share our project with you. Surely you have either played fantasy sports or heard about it from your friends. We decided to mix this idea with the stock market. If you can pick your ideal player for your fantasy team, why can't you add your favorite company to a fantasy portfolio? Imagine you've heard that Tesla's stocks are soaring or nose-diving because Elon made something cool/weird again. You are sure this trend will reverse shortly. What can you do with this insight if you are not a pro trader? With Fantasy Invest, you can test your market ideas quickly and risk-free. Just pick five companies for your portfolio in the morning and check your results in the afternoon. That's it! You may say that this looks like a stock market simulator. But we think these simulators are worse than the real thing: same grossly boring interfaces but no potential monetary gain to justify the pain. Fantasy Invest is a fun antidote to this madness. Anyway, we are sincerely open to all of your comments about Fantasy Invest. Please share your opinion! P.S. If you help us test the game by playing for several days (1-2 minutes per day), you may win Airpods. More about this offer on the launch page.
Hi everyone! Just downloaded your app and should say its cool idea, cause already long time I have a mind to test my self on a market but I don't know anything about "rules" on it, and your app is a great opportunity to test it without any risk to become bum instead of the wolf of Wallstreet, hah. In the case of wishes for future possibilities updates, I'm will be glad to see a kind of study cases by the theme of invests maybe, cause as I pointed above I'm interested in theme but don't know even where to start. Wish the best to your product and many thanks to the team!
