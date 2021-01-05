discussion
Allison Seboldt
MakerDeveloper | Blogs about building stuff
Hey hunters! Excited to share with everyone my very first product ever! The idea of Fantasy Congress has long been an obsession of mine, ever since my first season of fantasy football. As a non-athlete who never paid attention to football (proud speech and drama nerd here), I was amazed at how effortless and easy it was to learn about the sport through this format. And even more surprising was how much fun I had playing a sports-related game! Fast forward a few years later and I decided to apply the captivating tactics of fantasy sports to a more impactful subject: politics. Now more than ever, it's imperative we keep politics at the forefront of our minds. My hope is that adding a little bit of gamification to the very dry process of legislating will help more people stay informed, engaged, and introduce a spark for government where there wasn't one before. Just like fantasy sports did for me and football! Fantasy Congress is great with friends, but you can also join public leagues and be matched against random opponents. We also have special features for classroom use. You can learn more about how points are calculated and how to play here: https://fantasycongress.com/how-... And starting today, get 30% off (for life!) with code PRODUCTHUNT when you sign up for a monthly or annual plan. Offer ends in one week! Anyways, hope you enjoy and I'd love to hear your feedback!
Oh this is cool!
This looks super interesting. Are most people who sign up government or political science students, or people teaching those subjects?
@monicalent Thanks Monica! It's a mixed bag. Lots of players are just normal people who find following politics or the news fun. In 2020 I had 16 teachers sign up for an educational plan. Some use it with just one class while others use it with every class!